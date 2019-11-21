or register
Close

Lexus

Behold The Beautiful Lexus LC 500 Convertible

Lexus has taken the roof off the already stunning LC 500, and the result is the perfect engineering marvel if you live somewhere with sea, sun and boulevards

a month ago News 12 comments
The Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Is Very Green, Very Awesome

Lexus has made a limited-run version of its N/A V8 GT car with a unique Nori Green Pearl finish

4 months ago News 7 comments
We Need This Lexus V8-Swapped Toyota Celica Supra, Immediately

If the idea of a BMW-powered Toyota Supra doesn’t do it for you, what about an early one driven by a borrowed Lexus V8?

a year ago Used Cars 14 comments
The New Lexus RC F Has A Lighter, Aero-Clad Track Edition

Lexus has unveiled the revised RC F coupe, and this time it's bringing its gym-addicted brother

a year ago News 15 comments
The Only Lexus GS F For Sale Right Now Is Rarer Than Many Supercars

Thanks to sales figures of just 73 cars in the space of three years in the UK, the excellent V8-powered GS F is a desperately rare and usually underappreciated curio

a year ago Used Cars 31 comments
The Lexus LC Convertible Is Here To Fill Your Ears With N/A V8 Noise

Lexus has revealed a concept roadster version of the LC, and it looks to be production ready

a year ago News 35 comments
Lexus LC500 Drag Races LFA, Because Why Not

The V8-powered LC500 takes on the legendary V10 supercar in a drag race with one hell of a soundtrack

a year ago Supercars and Hypercars 14 comments
Say Hello To The Lightly Tweaked Lexus RC

Lexus' coupe has been given a refresh, and there's a new version of the V8-powered RC F on the way too

a year ago News 24 comments
Here’s What’s Wrong With A 983,000-Mile Lexus LS400

A fault-finding mission on a Lexus LS400 with almost a million miles under its belt uncovers thousands of dollars of urgent repair work

a year ago Used Cars 58 comments
Feast Your Eyeballs On This Stunning New Lexus LFA ‘Art Car’

Produced for a display at this weekend's 24 Hours of Spa endurance race, where Lexus is competing with its RC F GT3, this LFA art car might just steal a bit of attention

a year ago News 74 comments
The More Dynamic New Lexus ES Wants A Fight With The 5 Series

Lexus has introduced the ES badge to Europe with this all-new model, raising its dynamic game with a new chassis and drivetrain

2 years ago News 31 comments
Lexus Is Axing The GS In The UK And Replacing It With This

Lexus' mid-size saloon is meeting an early grave in the UK, with a new model badged 'ES' said to be replacing it soon

2 years ago News 28 comments
This 680bhp Lexus GS Is A Four-Door 2JZ Hero

If a manual, turbocharged Supra has two too few doors for you, here's an interesting alternative to think about...

2 years ago Used Cars 20 comments
The Lexus UX Is Coming, And Its Grille Game Is Strong

Lexus has released the first image of its BMW X1-rivalling "urban compact crossover," which will be fully revealed at Geneva

2 years ago News 43 comments
Lexus Was Laughing At Dieselgate Before It Even Happened

They say hindsight is 20/20, but in a post-dieselgate world it seems that Lexus, even 20 years ago, saw the future as vividly as if the brand had been there already

2 years ago Blog 56 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or