Lexus has taken the roof off the already stunning LC 500, and the result is the perfect engineering marvel if you live somewhere with sea, sun and boulevards
Lexus has made a limited-run version of its N/A V8 GT car with a unique Nori Green Pearl finish
If the idea of a BMW-powered Toyota Supra doesn’t do it for you, what about an early one driven by a borrowed Lexus V8?
Lexus has unveiled the revised RC F coupe, and this time it's bringing its gym-addicted brother
Thanks to sales figures of just 73 cars in the space of three years in the UK, the excellent V8-powered GS F is a desperately rare and usually underappreciated curio
Lexus has revealed a concept roadster version of the LC, and it looks to be production ready
The V8-powered LC500 takes on the legendary V10 supercar in a drag race with one hell of a soundtrack
Lexus' coupe has been given a refresh, and there's a new version of the V8-powered RC F on the way too
A fault-finding mission on a Lexus LS400 with almost a million miles under its belt uncovers thousands of dollars of urgent repair work
Produced for a display at this weekend's 24 Hours of Spa endurance race, where Lexus is competing with its RC F GT3, this LFA art car might just steal a bit of attention
Lexus has introduced the ES badge to Europe with this all-new model, raising its dynamic game with a new chassis and drivetrain
Lexus' mid-size saloon is meeting an early grave in the UK, with a new model badged 'ES' said to be replacing it soon
If a manual, turbocharged Supra has two too few doors for you, here's an interesting alternative to think about...
Lexus has released the first image of its BMW X1-rivalling "urban compact crossover," which will be fully revealed at Geneva
They say hindsight is 20/20, but in a post-dieselgate world it seems that Lexus, even 20 years ago, saw the future as vividly as if the brand had been there already