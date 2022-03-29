You Need To See This Drone Footage Of Tesla’s New Berlin Gigafactory

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Following the opening of Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Germany in late March 2022, this unbelievable footage of a drone navigating its way through the tight spaces of the complex facility has taken off on social media. It’s unclear who the drones’ pilot is, but it’s safe to say they have some unbelievable skills. The footage shows us an action-packed perspective of the new Gigafactory, from the car park all the way through the automated assembly and welding line, the vehicle painting facility and the final inspection zones before shooting out of the factory to give us a fantastic view of the entire factory.

The drone navigates through incredibly tight spaces while speeding its way through the facility - somehow managing to avoid being crushed, covered in paint and hitting the Tesla workers along the way. The drone even passes through the body of an unfinished Tesla Model Y while it’s being worked on. This is by far one of the best looks we’ve had at Tesla’s huge new factory, and we have to applaud the drone’s pilot and everyone involved at the factory for making this happen. We’re not entirely sure how health and safety gave this project the thumbs up, but we’re happy they did. See also: Brand New Tesla Model S Totalled After Ludicrous Jump