You Can Buy The Electric London Black Cab As A Camper Van

The London Electric Vehicle Company seems keen to make the most of the investment it ploughed into the ‘TX’ black cab. We’ve already seen the new Hackney Carriage’s platform spawn a ‘VN5’ van, and now, LEVC has revealed this all-new ‘e-Camper’. Although the press release is light on details, from the sounds of it, the e-Camper has the same powertrain setup as the TX and VN5. That involves a rear axle-mounted motor powered by a 31kWh battery pack.

It can travel around 60 miles on a full charge, which isn’t going to be too helpful for far-flung camping destinations. Handily, though, the e-Camper has that lesser-seen EV accessory: a range extender. Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre inline-three borrowed from fellow Geely brand Volvo (along with various other components from the Swedish firm) which never directly powers the wheels. It’s merely there to act as a generator, keeping the battery topped up and increasing the range to 304 miles. LEVC has worked with a UK-based camper conversion company called Wellhouse Leisure to make sure the e-Camper is sufficiently outfitted for a few nights away from home. You get sleeping for four, an electric kitchenette, a pop-up roof and a folding table. The front seats can swivel 180 degrees to face the latter. Because camping usually goes hand-in-hand with adventure-y stuff like mountain biking/surfing/extreme ironing, LEVC will offer a range of proprietary racks to suit your hashtaglifestyle needs.