Yes, A Fully Electric BMW 3 Series Was Just Confirmed

The electrification of BMW‘s car lineup has hit another milestone with the unveiling of the Neue Klasse electrified platform (which sounds far cooler than MEB). CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed that the new platform will go into production in the middle of the decade and provide the underpinnings for a new fully-electric 3 Series.

Speaking on a first-quarter earnings call, Zipse said the important model will go into production at the brand’s new plant in Hungary sometime around 2025. The BMW CEO also announced that Neu Klasse would only be made in fully-electric form; previously, it was rumoured that the architecture would also support hybrid power with both combustion and electric motors.