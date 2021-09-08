Witness The Horror As This Corvette Topples Off A Workshop Lift

It’s surely every mechanic’s worst nightmare - a relatively expensive car falling off a workshop lift. The silver lining in the case of this C6 Chevrolet Corvette’s disastrous toppling is that no one seems to have been injured, but unfortunately, the car came off very badly indeed.

Uploaded to Reddit and subsequently spotted by Motor1, this CCTV shows a Corvette falling backwards off a two-post lift as someone - we assume a workshop employee - tries and fails to prevent the ensuing disaster. As it drops, the car’s front wings and front bumper are ripped away by the lift arms. It probably didn’t look too pretty under the rear of the car, either.