Watch: 503bhp BMW M3 Touring Super-Wagon In Action At The Nurburgring

While it may feel like an eternity has passed since we saw the first BMW M3 Touring teaser, the latest video from BMW’s M division provides us with our best look at the upcoming super-wagon yet. The video gives us a sneak peek into the development and fine-tuning of the upcoming M3 Touring, and we join driver Frank Weishar on a high-speed test run to put the M3 Touring’s latest setup through its paces. The package fitted in the video features stiffer springs at the rear as well as revised damper settings. Head of Functional Integration Driving Dynamics and Driver Assistance at BMW M Klaus Huber stated that the team were working to reduce understeer that was made apparent by the treacherous “Hatzenbach” section of the ‘Ring.

Watch the M3 Touring in action...

The car’s specialist driver Frank Weishar seems impressed with the upgrades but states, “Yes, we can still do a bit more on the sport tuning (and) the variable damping”. It might just be an estate version of the M3, but it’s clear to see BMW’s attention to detail when it comes to building the ultimate driving machines. A few months ago, BMW peeled back the covers on the Touring’s rear end, revealing a quad-exit exhaust system, an aggressive diffuser, a sleek new rear spoiler and BMW’s trademark ‘snowflake’ alloy wheels. The M3 Touring has been confirmed to have a wider track than the standard model, along with an uprated suspension system and beefier drilled and vented brakes with six-piston callipers.

The car’s muscular stance looks mighty impressive, and more prominent side skirts, flared wheel arches and a deep front splitter help the Touring stand out for the right reasons. The M3’s controversial enlarged vertical kidney grilles are retained for the estate, though we are starting to get used to their startling appearance. See also: Grab The AUX: Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Go Missing From New BMWs