UK Petrol Is Now Four Times More Expensive Than The World’s Cheapest

The price of petrol in the UK and countries in which it’s cheapest has widened, but it’s still not the most expensive in Europe…

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Credit Mike Rutherford

We’re all aware of the current cost-of-fuel crisis hitting the UK, but here’s some data that shows just how concerning the problem is. According to figures from Trading Economics, petrol in the UK is now more than four times as expensive as the world’s cheapest prices found in Indonesia. At the time of writing, a litre of petrol in Indonesia costs the equivalent of £0.42. In the UK, however, the same stuff currently costs an average of £1.83 per litre – making it more than four times the price of the world’s cheapest fuel.

It could be worse, though. The UK is currently ranked fifth in the world in terms of petrol prices, with the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore and France occupying the unfortunate top four spots. The average cost of petrol in the Netherlands is currently sitting at an eye-watering £2.00 per litre, more than $0.10 more expensive than second-place Germany. Across the pond, the cost of a litre of petrol in the United States works out at £0.94 – half the price of dinosaur juice in the Netherlands. See also: Big Electric Cars Officially Aren’t That Green. Are E-Fuels The Answer? Sitting behind Indonesia for the title of the world’s cheapest petrol prices is Saudi Arabia, where you’ll pay £0.50 per litre. Russia comes in as the country with the third-cheapest petrol at £0.71 per litre.