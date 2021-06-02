Two-Thirds Of A C8 Chevrolet Corvette Arrives On eBay In Spares Bonanza
An exotic car salvage yard in Arizona is selling a huge range of parts from a C8 with a missing front end
Many C8 Chevrolet Corvettes will, sadly, one day find their way to the breaker’s yard. And some will get there sooner than others - this 2020 model year C8 is now in the possession of AZ Cycle Parts in Phoenix, Arizona, and as you can see, quite a bit of the car is missing.
Pretty much everything forward of the doors is conspicuously absent, meaning this poor ‘Vette must have been in a pretty hefty front-end shunt. It’s covered just 4,809 miles and has the ‘Z51’ package specced, giving the car better cooling systems, tweaked suspension, nicer tyres and decent-sized rear wing.
Rather than sell the whole thing, AZ has quite sensibly pulled the Chevrolet apart and listed the surviving components on eBay, giving us a huge haul of C8 goodies to pore over.
The largest single component is the shell, stripped of all exterior panels and interior parts and listed at $6,999. The most expensive part, meanwhile, is the pushrod ‘LT2’ 492bhp V8 for $19,999.99. One cent under twenty grand might sound like a lot when GM itself sells the older LT1 in crate form for about half the price, but this LT2 is an engine already set up for a mid-engined application, opening up some interesting potential project car applications.
A full set of the original 19-inch front/20-inch rear Z51 wheels is listed at $2,799.99, proving that at least some parts from the front of the car survived. The front wheels do understandably have some marks, but they look in decent overall shape. They’re shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S hoops with plenty of tread left.
Other notable items include the rear subframe ($2,999.99), a full set of Brembo four-piston brakes ($2,699.99 for the calipers, $599.99 for the discs) and the Z51 Sport Exhaust system ($1,199.99). If you’re merely after some cheap (ish) memorabilia, the front bumper badge somehow escaped damage and is yours for $59.99, or you could have the owner’s manual for $79.99.
Anything take your fancy?
Source: eBay via Car Buzz
