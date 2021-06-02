Two-Thirds Of A C8 Chevrolet Corvette Arrives On eBay In Spares Bonanza

Many C8 Chevrolet Corvettes will, sadly, one day find their way to the breaker’s yard. And some will get there sooner than others - this 2020 model year C8 is now in the possession of AZ Cycle Parts in Phoenix, Arizona, and as you can see, quite a bit of the car is missing.

Pretty much everything forward of the doors is conspicuously absent, meaning this poor ‘Vette must have been in a pretty hefty front-end shunt. It’s covered just 4,809 miles and has the ‘Z51’ package specced, giving the car better cooling systems, tweaked suspension, nicer tyres and decent-sized rear wing.

Rather than sell the whole thing, AZ has quite sensibly pulled the Chevrolet apart and listed the surviving components on eBay, giving us a huge haul of C8 goodies to pore over.