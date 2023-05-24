TVR Speed 12 Sells At Auction For Record-Breaking £600k

The long anticipated sale of the only road-going TVR Speed 12 resulted in its new owner snapping it up for a cool £601,500 (around $750,000). Deemed too powerful to ever make it to production, this one-of-a-kind TVR is fitted with a 7.7-liter engine that was detuned to around 840bhp to be more suitable for the road.

It uses a six-speed manual gearbox and will reach 60mph in under three seconds with swift gear changes. Top speed is estimated to be 240mph but as of yet this hasn’t been tested. Considering it broke a dyno machine when it was first created, you can see why no one’s tried to max out this Speed 12.