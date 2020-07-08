Toyota Will Be Making Brand New 2000GT Parts
Toyota's GR Heritage Parts Project is being expanded to include the Yamaha-built sports car
Keeping your old Toyota Supra alive is now a whole lot easier. Established earlier this year, the GR Heritage Parts Project involves the reproduction of various hard-to-find parts for the A70 and A80 versions of the coupe, but that’s just the start - the endeavour is being broadened to cover the 2000GT.
The initial batch of new parts for the sports car - built by Yamaha from 1967 to 1970 - are all manual transmission related. The gears, synchro hub and sleeve, gasket/oil seal kit, bearing kit, snap ring kit, thrust washer and shift fork will all be going on sale worldwide from 1 August.
To prevent people hoarding and/or flogging stuff on eBay, only 2000GT owners will be allowed to purchase the parts, and there’ll be a restriction on the number of parts that can be bought per car. That’s a small pool of customers, since only 337 2000GTs were built, and some used a three-speed automatic instead of the five-speed manual which is serviced with these new components.
Toyota hasn’t divulged the next step for GR Heritage Parts, but we’d expect to see more parts for the A70/A80 Supra and the 2000GT offered in the future, and no doubt bits for other models. “Toyota Gazoo Racing is not just about winning Le Mans, the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally, it’s also helping owners keep their classic sports cars in peak running order,” the press release states.
Programmes like these from major manufacturers are becoming increasingly common. Amongst Toyota’s domestic rivals, Nissan is now remaking various Skyline parts, while Honda has announced the reproduction of S2000 components. Outside of Japan, FCA now makes brand new bumpers for the Lancia Delta Integrale.
