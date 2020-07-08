Toyota Will Be Making Brand New 2000GT Parts

Keeping your old Toyota Supra alive is now a whole lot easier. Established earlier this year, the GR Heritage Parts Project involves the reproduction of various hard-to-find parts for the A70 and A80 versions of the coupe, but that’s just the start - the endeavour is being broadened to cover the 2000GT.

The initial batch of new parts for the sports car - built by Yamaha from 1967 to 1970 - are all manual transmission related. The gears, synchro hub and sleeve, gasket/oil seal kit, bearing kit, snap ring kit, thrust washer and shift fork will all be going on sale worldwide from 1 August.

To prevent people hoarding and/or flogging stuff on eBay, only 2000GT owners will be allowed to purchase the parts, and there’ll be a restriction on the number of parts that can be bought per car. That’s a small pool of customers, since only 337 2000GTs were built, and some used a three-speed automatic instead of the five-speed manual which is serviced with these new components.