A70/A80 Toyota Supra Parts Are Going Back Into Production

The Toyota GR Heritage Parts Project will reproduce a variety of A70 and A80 Supra parts, and the programme is take requests for the future

If you’ve been struggling to keep your A70 or A80 Toyota Supra alive, we’ve some good news - the original manufacturer of your pride and joy has stepped up. The newly established Toyota GR Heritage Parts Project will see various components for the cars put back into production, partially alleviating the need to trawl eBay our scour scrap yards for the bit you need.

The items haven’t gone on sale yet and no prices have been given, but we do know what’ll be available in the first batch. For the A70, Toyota Gazoo Racing will remake prop-shafts, door handles, fuel sender gauges, weather strips and front badges. For the A80 meanwhile, headlamps, door handles and brake servos will be produced.

Toyota Gazoo racing says that it is “grateful to old school Toyota sportscars for laying the cornerstone of the modern-day GR line-up,” and that its new programme will see that surviving examples of the Mk3 and Mk4 Supras “can race on for many years to come”. Additional parts will be added to the roster over time, and Toyota is taking requests to help it decide what to remake next.

This isn’t the only scheme of its kind. Nissan restarted production of various Skyline GT-R parts a few years ago, and will now even sell you key components for the RB26 inline-six. Lancia, meanwhile, is remaking bumpers for the Delta Integrale.

