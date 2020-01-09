A70/A80 Toyota Supra Parts Are Going Back Into Production

If you’ve been struggling to keep your A70 or A80 Toyota Supra alive, we’ve some good news - the original manufacturer of your pride and joy has stepped up. The newly established Toyota GR Heritage Parts Project will see various components for the cars put back into production, partially alleviating the need to trawl eBay our scour scrap yards for the bit you need.

The items haven’t gone on sale yet and no prices have been given, but we do know what’ll be available in the first batch. For the A70, Toyota Gazoo Racing will remake prop-shafts, door handles, fuel sender gauges, weather strips and front badges. For the A80 meanwhile, headlamps, door handles and brake servos will be produced.