Toyota GR86 Does Sub-8min Nurburgring Lap After Tyre Swap

We all know that the new Toyota GR86 is going to prove a great platform for modification, but for anyone not willing to go too far down that rabbit hole, there’s good news. As proved here in a new video from One Lap Heroes, the sports car doesn’t need anything too drastic to unlock impressive performance.

Well, it does need some particularly committed driving, which was provided here by Andrea. As far as the modifications go, the GR86 sports new 17-inch wheels shod in 255mm-wide Yokohama Advan A052 semi-slick tyres, a baffled sump to prevent oil starvation, and an oil cooler. The latter is already been known as a ‘must-have’ item for anyone taking the GR86’s predecessor, the GT86, on track.