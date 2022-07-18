This Ultra-Rare Lamborghini Countach Is Not Your Average Hot Wheels
The limited production Countach comes with a unique paint job and specially designed wheels
Most petrolheads have purchased a Hot Wheels toy car at some point. Whether it’s a micro-JDM classic or a tiny-modern hypercar, it’s pretty much guaranteed there’s something out there to tickle your fancy. If you love Hot Wheels as much as we do, get your wallets ready for this stunning, ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Countach model coming on sale soon.
In case you didn’t know, Hot Wheels recently started producing a unique lineup of cars under the ‘sELECTIONs’ programme (no, ours caps lock isn’t broken - it’s really called that), where avid Hot Wheels collectors and enthusiasts vote to have a limited-production model of their favourite vehicle made in 1:64 miniature car form, albeit with much more attention to detail. Previous winners include the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a custom Datsun 240Z, and this ‘82 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 S is the latest car to join the sELECTIONs club. Is this shining-blue toy Countach the ultimate mini-Lambo?
This unique Hot Wheels model features specially designed Real Riders silver wheels and an unmissable Spectraflame Ice Blue paint job. The mini Countach also features a detailed interior and chassis, authentic Lamborghini logos, light smoke-tinted windows and functional scissor doors. The tiny blue racer also comes in a special acrylic case so you can show off this awesome car to your envious friends without fear of it getting damaged.
See also: Want Your Car Turned Into A Die-Cast Model? Hot Wheels Legends Tour Returns To UK
Don’t expect to find this Hot Wheels Countach at your local supermarket, though. To be in with a chance of owning this ultra-rare Hot Wheels racer, you’ll need to sign up to the Hot Wheels Red Line Club and place your order before the 25th of July. The cost of the Countach is $30 plus shipping and handling, and once the order deadline has passed, no more will be made.
Will you be buying this awesome blue toy car? Or do you prefer a model of the new Countach? If you love this, check out the new Lego Chevrolet Camaro Z28.
