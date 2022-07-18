This Ultra-Rare Lamborghini Countach Is Not Your Average Hot Wheels

Most petrolheads have purchased a Hot Wheels toy car at some point. Whether it’s a micro-JDM classic or a tiny-modern hypercar, it’s pretty much guaranteed there’s something out there to tickle your fancy. If you love Hot Wheels as much as we do, get your wallets ready for this stunning, ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Countach model coming on sale soon.

In case you didn’t know, Hot Wheels recently started producing a unique lineup of cars under the ‘sELECTIONs’ programme (no, ours caps lock isn’t broken - it’s really called that), where avid Hot Wheels collectors and enthusiasts vote to have a limited-production model of their favourite vehicle made in 1:64 miniature car form, albeit with much more attention to detail. Previous winners include the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a custom Datsun 240Z, and this ‘82 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 S is the latest car to join the sELECTIONs club. Is this shining-blue toy Countach the ultimate mini-Lambo?