This Prototype Ford Mustang Mach E Has 1400bhp And Seven Motors

The Mach E 1400 uses seven motors for electric tyre-shredding hilarity and will be featured at a Nascar race soon

Remember that weird, almost certainly staged video of a half-naked Mach E? Here’s that tyre-shredding EV with its clothes on. It’s called the Mach-E 1400, so-called because it has 1400hp (1381bhp). Thanks to the ever-expanding world of electric hypercars that figure isn’t as shocking as it perhaps ought to be, but the way this Mach-E achieves it will raise some eyebrows - it uses seven motors.

That’s five more units than fitted to the GT, the most powerful road-going version of the Mach-E. Three feed the front differential, while the remaining four are arranged “in pancake style” at the back, connected to the rear diff via a single driveshaft. Powering the heptad of motors is a 56.8kWh battery pack, which is cooled while charged using ‘di-electric coolant’. This reduces the time the 1400 needs to wait between runs, which will be handy - it’ll be able to rinse through a full charge very quickly when driven properly.

Speaking of which, the powertrain is flexible, with rear, front and all-wheel drive setups possible. It can be optimised for drifty shenanigans (it’s surely only a matter of time before Ford-sponsored Ken Block gets his hands on it) or for lap time heroics. When going for the latter, the Mach E 1400 can rely on a giant rear wing, a huge front splitter and other aero devices to generate vast amounts of downforce, with 1000kg available at 160mph. An electronic brake servo allows the use of a regenerative braking system, with Brembo units used to scrub off speed. There’s also a hydraulic handbrake, just in case the four rear motors don’t kick the rear out quite to the driver’s satisfaction.