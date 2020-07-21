This Prototype Ford Mustang Mach E Has 1400bhp And Seven Motors
The Mach E 1400 uses seven motors for electric tyre-shredding hilarity and will be featured at a Nascar race soon
Remember that weird, almost certainly staged video of a half-naked Mach E? Here’s that tyre-shredding EV with its clothes on.
It’s called the Mach-E 1400, so-called because it has 1400hp (1381bhp). Thanks to the ever-expanding world of electric hypercars that figure isn’t as shocking as it perhaps ought to be, but the way this Mach-E achieves it will raise some eyebrows - it uses seven motors.
That’s five more units than fitted to the GT, the most powerful road-going version of the Mach-E. Three feed the front differential, while the remaining four are arranged “in pancake style” at the back, connected to the rear diff via a single driveshaft.
Powering the heptad of motors is a 56.8kWh battery pack, which is cooled while charged using ‘di-electric coolant’. This reduces the time the 1400 needs to wait between runs, which will be handy - it’ll be able to rinse through a full charge very quickly when driven properly.
Speaking of which, the powertrain is flexible, with rear, front and all-wheel drive setups possible. It can be optimised for drifty shenanigans (it’s surely only a matter of time before Ford-sponsored Ken Block gets his hands on it) or for lap time heroics. When going for the latter, the Mach E 1400 can rely on a giant rear wing, a huge front splitter and other aero devices to generate vast amounts of downforce, with 1000kg available at 160mph.
An electronic brake servo allows the use of a regenerative braking system, with Brembo units used to scrub off speed. There’s also a hydraulic handbrake, just in case the four rear motors don’t kick the rear out quite to the driver’s satisfaction.
The point of all this? It’s partly PR - along with the similarly powerful plug-in Cobra Jet 1400, the Mach-E 1400 is here to show the world that EVs can be cool. Also, Ford says that the car will be “a test bed for new materials,” including the organic composite fibre stuff used to make the bonnet.
The car will make its public debut at a Nascar event, although we’re not sure which - we’re merely told it’ll be “soon”.
