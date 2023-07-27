This? Oh, it's just the Zenvo Aurora’s new 1850bhp, quad-turbo hybrid V12
The V12 isn’t dead yet. This new Mahle-built monster will rev to 9800rpm and power a 250mph hypercar
The world is downsizing, with small petrol units and pure-electric cars the order of the day. Unless you’re Danish hypercar manufacturer Zenvo. It’s gone a different way, teaming up with engineering firm Mahle Powertrains to create… this.
What you see here is a quad-turbo, 6.6-litre V12 destined for Zenvo’s forthcoming Aurora hypercar. On its own, it can push out 1250bhp at 8000rpm, but it’s going to be bolted to 600bhp of electrical hybrid system, making a grand total of 1850rpm.
It’ll rev to 9800rpm, which means noisy noisy fun. And yes, it does say ‘Mjolner’ on the side. Yes, like Thor’s hammer.
The engine is hewn from aluminium and is bespoke for Zenvo. Capable of running on regular or synthetic fuels, it’ll tick all the necessary emissions boxes in Europe and the US.
It’s also been designed with modularity in mind, which means that in the future you can take the design, lop a bit off the end and have a high-performance V8 or V6 engine. Zenvo might even make them available as crate engines to those wanting to build something ludicrous.
The 250mph Zenvo Aurora is due to launch on 18 August. Set an alarm.
