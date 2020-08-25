This Is The New Carbon Fibre Heart For McLaren's Next-Gen Cars

McLaren has revealed the replacement for its Monocell carbon tub, which will underpin a new generation of hybrid supercars

Whether it’s a 540C or a Senna GTR made for the last nine years is much the same. First came Monocell in the 12C, which evolved into Monocage for the P1, and then Monocage II for the 720S and later Ultimate Series Machines. What you’re looking at here though, is neither Monocell, Monocage nor any derivation of those two siblings - it’s an all-new vehicle architecture that’ll form the basis of McLaren’s next-generation cars. It doesn’t have a name yet (it’ll no doubt be christened with something suitably McLaren-y soon), but we do know it’ll be used first for a hybrid, 570S-replacing ‘Super Series’ supercar set to launch in 2021.

In fact, every car using the new tub will be hybrid to some extent, as McLaren seeks to electrify its entire range to avoid falling foul of the Euro 7 emissions regulations that are on the horizon. The structure it’ll use for this “utilises innovative, world-first processes and techniques to strip out excess mass, reduce overall vehicle weight, while also further improving safety attributes,” McLaren says. The carbon core will be made in the £50 million McLaren Composites Technology Centre near Sheffield, which took over production of the Monocell from Austrian sub-contractor Carbo Tech in 2019. The plant was completed in 2018 at a cost of £50 million.