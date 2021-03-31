This Is The Mercedes-AMG C63's 600bhp+ I4 Hybrid Powertrain

Mercedes has confirmed the setup for the next AMG C-Class and given details on the V8 hybrid powertrain in its incoming '73' models

It was way back in 2019 that news first emerged of the next AMG C63 ditching its mighty twin-turbo V8 for an inline-four, but finally, Mercedes has confirmed the powertrain choice. More than that, we have all sorts of details about the setup it’ll get. As expected, the ‘M139’ inline-four turbo engine normally found in cars like the A45 and CLA45 brings the biggest chunk of power to the party. It’s been adapted for a longitudinal mounting position and tickled to produce 442bhp, up from 416bhp in the AMG 45s.

An electric turbocharger developed with Garrett provides boost. The snail features a small motor (powered by a 400-volt electrical subsystem) that spins the compressor wheel before the exhaust gasses reach it. That alone should be enough to virtually eliminate lag, but helping responsiveness even further, there’s an electric motor mounted directly on the rear axle. It adds an extra 201bhp to the party, which, added together with the ICE part of the equation, makes for an awfully exciting combination of 643bhp. That won’t necessarily be the actual power figure since the motors and engines in hybrid systems don’t always achieve their peak figures at the same time, but whatever happens, it’ll be enormously potent.

The 6.1kWh battery pack that powers this lives on the rear axle, so although the overall weight of the car will be higher than the outgoing V8 model, the distribution will be better. We don’t have a total weight figure for the system, but we do know that the battery on its own tips the scales at 89kg. Each of the 560 cells that make up the pack is cooled individually via a circuit containing 14 litres of coolant and featuring newly developed cooling modules “only millimetres thin”. Blimey. Interestingly, the motor isn’t single-speed. It drives the rear axle via a two-speed gearbox which shifts into second at 87mph while spinning at 13,500rpm. To go with it, there’s a belt-driven starter-alternator unit providing 14bhp and powering things like the lights at certain times.

All of this will be used first in conjunction with AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the GT73 E-Performance 4-Door, making for 805bhp and 738lb ft of torque. Again, it’s not going to be light, but that V8 and that kind of power with little to no lag is going to be quite something. Part three of AMG’s packed announcement concerns the first-ever fully electric AMG model, which will be based on the incoming EQS. On that front, Mercedes isn’t giving up a whole lot of information just yet. The company merely says AMG will overhaul the car “in the areas of technology (drive, chassis, brakes, sound), exterior design, interior design as well as standard equipment and options” at Affalterbach, which is what we’d expect anyway.