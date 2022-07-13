The Wait Is Almost Over: 2023 Civic Type R To Be Revealed Next Week

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Here’s a new video teaser of the upcoming all-new Honda Civic Type R. Honda is still yet to fully reveal the car without camo and in daytime lighting, but the video includes shots of the sleek Type R’s headlights in the darkness before a final frontal shot where a ray of light passes over the car revealing more of its details. Text at the bottom of the screen then announces the date for the final full reveal which will happen on 20 July at 7pm US Pacific Time (that’s 3am on 21 July for Brits.) Honda had previously shown the Civic Type R hidden under a camouflage wrap, but as the ray of light passes over the Type R in the closing shots, we can see it slightly in Honda’s iconic Championship White colour scheme – one which is reserved only for its performance models.

The wrap used on the car in previous teaser images was pretty cool itself – it was made up of a bunch of red Rs, and silhouettes of this car’s predecessors. There are EK9, EP3, FN2, FK2 and FK8 Civic Type Rs dotted all around the thing. It’s a nice nod to the Civic Type R’s near-25-year history. As it happens, the new one will debut this year – the same year of the 25th anniversary of the high-revving EK9’s original launch. The 2023 Type R teaser was released on 12 July – another significant date that marks the 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic.