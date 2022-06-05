The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Electric Bus Will Be More Expensive Than We Thought

The retro-inspired people carrier is set to go on sale this Autumn in the UK, but it won’t come cheap

The original Volkswagen ID. Buzz was first teased way back in 2017, and we caught our first glimpse of production-ready models earlier this year. Now, we’ve received confirmation of prices for the upcoming Type 2-inspired electric bus, and, oh boy, is it expensive. According to Volkswagen, UK customers can place a £2,000 ($2,499) pre-booking fee with their dealership of choice between the 30th of May and the 30th of June to secure a priority slot for an ID. Buzz. The range-topping ‘1st Edition’ model, which includes the full range of optional safety, security and convenience features, as well as 21-inch wheels, starts at an eye-watering £62,995 ($78,719). The entry-level ‘Life’ model starts at £57,115 ($71,371), rising to £61,915 ($77,369) for the ‘Style’ trim level. Well, there goes our dream of an affordable ID. Buzz electric camper van conversion.

The production-ready ID. Buzz uses a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, which is good for 258 miles of range, and capable of sending 201bhp to the rear wheels through a rear-mounted electric motor. The production-ready ID. Buzz has a strong resemblance to the original concept we saw in 2017, though it’s lost a few of the futuristic elements that made it so exciting. Standout design features include slender LED headlights, a distinctive light bar and a mesh grille up front, along with a raked windscreen for improved aerodynamics, and sliding doors for added practicality. It’s undoubtedly one of the coolest vans we’ve seen, but that huge price tag could be a deal-breaker for some potential buyers with fond memories of the original. See also: Volkswagen Restores One-Off Classic T1 Bus With Tank Half Tracks Those in the US will have to wait until 2024 to get behind the wheel of the ID. Buzz, but the electro-bus will arrive in the UK and Europe this Autumn. During the new model’s life cycle, we can expect six- and seven-seat versions of the ID. Buzz, though the 5-seat configuration will be offered as standard. The interior will feature a 5.4-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, as well as a 10 or 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system mounted to the minimalistic dashboard.