The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Electric Bus Is On Sale But It Ain't Cheap

The original Volkswagen ID. Buzz was first teased way back in 2017, and we caught our first glimpse of production-ready models earlier this year. Now, the Type 2-inspired electric bus is open to order, and, oh boy, is it expensive. The range-topping ‘1st Edition’ model, which includes the full range of optional safety, security and convenience features, as well as 21-inch wheels, starts at an eye-watering £62,995 (just over $74,500). The entry-level ‘Life’ model starts at £57,115 ($67,700), rising to £61,915 ($73,400) for the ‘Style’ trim level. Well, there goes our dream of an affordable ID. Buzz electric camper van conversion.

According to Volkswagen, UK customers could place a £2,000 ($2,499) pre-booking fee with their dealership of choice between 30 May and 30 June to secure a priority slot for an ID. Buzz. These customers can now spec their ID. Buzz and can begin to get excited. See also: Volkswagen Restores One-Off Classic T1 Bus With Tank Half Tracks The production-ready ID. Buzz uses a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, which is good for 258 miles of range, and capable of sending 201bhp to the rear wheels through a rear-mounted electric motor. The production-ready ID. Buzz has a strong resemblance to the original concept we saw in 2017, though it’s lost a few of the futuristic elements that made it so exciting. Standout design features include slender LED headlights, a distinctive light bar and a mesh grille up front, along with a raked windscreen for improved aerodynamics, and sliding doors for added practicality. It’s undoubtedly one of the coolest vans we’ve seen, but that huge price tag could be a deal-breaker for some potential buyers with fond memories of the original.