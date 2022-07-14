The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Electric Bus Is On Sale But It Ain't Cheap
The retro-inspired people carrier is now available to order, with UK prices starting from over £57,000
The original Volkswagen ID. Buzz was first teased way back in 2017, and we caught our first glimpse of production-ready models earlier this year. Now, the Type 2-inspired electric bus is open to order, and, oh boy, is it expensive.
The range-topping ‘1st Edition’ model, which includes the full range of optional safety, security and convenience features, as well as 21-inch wheels, starts at an eye-watering £62,995 (just over $74,500). The entry-level ‘Life’ model starts at £57,115 ($67,700), rising to £61,915 ($73,400) for the ‘Style’ trim level. Well, there goes our dream of an affordable ID. Buzz electric camper van conversion.
According to Volkswagen, UK customers could place a £2,000 ($2,499) pre-booking fee with their dealership of choice between 30 May and 30 June to secure a priority slot for an ID. Buzz. These customers can now spec their ID. Buzz and can begin to get excited.
See also: Volkswagen Restores One-Off Classic T1 Bus With Tank Half Tracks
The production-ready ID. Buzz uses a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, which is good for 258 miles of range, and capable of sending 201bhp to the rear wheels through a rear-mounted electric motor. The production-ready ID. Buzz has a strong resemblance to the original concept we saw in 2017, though it’s lost a few of the futuristic elements that made it so exciting. Standout design features include slender LED headlights, a distinctive light bar and a mesh grille up front, along with a raked windscreen for improved aerodynamics, and sliding doors for added practicality. It’s undoubtedly one of the coolest vans we’ve seen, but that huge price tag could be a deal-breaker for some potential buyers with fond memories of the original.
Those in the US will have to wait until 2024 to get behind the wheel of the ID. Buzz, but the electro-bus will arrive in the UK and Europe this Autumn. During the new model’s life cycle, we can expect six- and seven-seat versions of the ID. Buzz, though the 5-seat configuration will be offered as standard. The interior will feature a 5.4-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, as well as a 10 or 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system mounted to the minimalistic dashboard.
We’re looking forward to seeing some converted ID. Buzz campervans from those with deep enough pockets to buy the battery-powered bus. For now, it seems like we’ll be sticking to pop-up tents.
2 comments