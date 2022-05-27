Volkswagen Restores One-Off Classic T1 Bus With Tank Half Tracks

Who doesn’t love a Volkswagen T1? Well, this wacky, off-road Volkswagen bus has a history like no other. After leaving the Hannover assembly line in May 1962, the bus was bought by Austrian Kurtz Kretzner, who would convert the T1 into the world’s most off-road-capable Volkswagen bus. The loveable machine, dubbed the “Half-Track Fox”, was fitted with tank-like half-tracks to tackle the mountainous slopes of Austria and the wider world. After years on the sidelines, the machine was recently restored to its former glory by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

“At first, I had a look around, but couldn’t find the vehicle I was dreaming of. So, I decided to build it myself.” Kretzner said of his orange-painted creation. The inventor spent more than four years designing and building the machine, which incorporates a steered double axle with rough-tread 14-inch tyres at the front and a pair of chain-driven axles with tank-like half-tracks at the rear. Each wheel was fitted with its own brake, while an automatic limited-slip differential distributes power to the wheels evenly, which comes in handy when ploughing through several feet of thick snow. The standard 1.2-litre flat-four engine delivers 33.6bhp to the wheels, meaning the Half-Track Fox can reach a not-so-frightening top speed of 22mph (35hm/h) but still makes light work of snowy mountain ascents.