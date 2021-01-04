The Toyota GR Supra Sport Top Is Too Good To Stay A Concept

Just before Christmas, Toyota dropped a little holiday treat - the final episode in its GR Supra ‘Sport Top’ build. Last time around we saw the one-off project car have its roof hacked off , but in this third instalment, we learn that the removed section was unfit to be used for the two-piece removable arrangement the team had planned.

Instead, two new panels were 3D printed and then tweaked as necessary. To go with the roof, the Supra was treated to the same A80-inspired body kit as the GR Supra Heritage Edition which Toyota made for the 2019 SEMA show. And yes, that includes adding a huge rear wing.

Finishing the Supra off nicely is a set of nice and wide HRE wheels, plus red mirror caps to go with the two-tone interior. Visually, it’s a triumph, making us wish it was more than just a one-off.