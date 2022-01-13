The Toyota GR Supra Reportedly Has An Official Manual Option On The Way

There’s no technical reason why the Toyota GR Supra can’t have a manual gearbox. The range’s BMW-built ‘B58’ straight-six and ‘B48’ inline-four engines have been paired with six-speed manual transmissions before, and Supra assistant chief engineer Masayuki Kai even admitted a few years ago that stick shift had indeed been developed for the sports car.

At the time, Toyota hadn’t decided whether or not the demand was worth the outlay of bringing a manual Supra to market, but fast forward to 2022, and it seems the Japanese company has. The conclusion? A ‘yes’, thankfully.