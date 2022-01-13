or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago
News

The Toyota GR Supra Reportedly Has An Official Manual Option On The Way

Rumour has it the Toyota GR Supra's configurator is about to gain a manual gearbox option

Remind me later
Toyota - The Toyota GR Supra Reportedly Has An Official Manual Option On The Way - News

There’s no technical reason why the Toyota GR Supra can’t have a manual gearbox. The range’s BMW-built ‘B58’ straight-six and ‘B48’ inline-four engines have been paired with six-speed manual transmissions before, and Supra assistant chief engineer Masayuki Kai even admitted a few years ago that stick shift had indeed been developed for the sports car.

At the time, Toyota hadn’t decided whether or not the demand was worth the outlay of bringing a manual Supra to market, but fast forward to 2022, and it seems the Japanese company has. The conclusion? A ‘yes’, thankfully.

Toyota - The Toyota GR Supra Reportedly Has An Official Manual Option On The Way - News

Citing a source within Toyota’s US dealer network, The Drive reports that a three-pedal Supra is “confirmed,” and could launch as soon as this year. What’s more, it’s said the six-speed ‘box will be available on both the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre versions of the car. Previously, it was rumoured that only the smaller-engined Supra would be so lucky.

A prototype manual Supra was shown at a dealer event in Las Vegas last year, the source claims, alongside the incoming GR Corolla.

Toyota - The Toyota GR Supra Reportedly Has An Official Manual Option On The Way - News

In an official capacity, Toyota is neither confirming nor denying. When contacted by The Drive, the firm’s US press team declined to comment. Meanwhile, Car Throttle approached Toyota GB with the report and received a similar response.

More Toyota posts

1 comment

Recommended News The Lancia Delta Is Coming Back As An Electric Vehicle Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Segway Apex H2 Is A Hydrogen Sports Bike That'll Cost Only £8k News Watch A Plane Fly Through Two Tunnels In A Bonkers World-First Stunt News The Mitsubishi Evo XI That'll Never Happen Could Have Looked Like This News The Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance Is An 831bhp, 1033lb ft Hybrid Sledgehammer News This Mini 10s Gated Shifter Is Ideal For Cyclists Channeling Their Inner Toretto News What Does Ford Want The ‘Skyline’ Name For? News The 'Pandamonium' Is Part Fiat Panda, Part Fiesta Rally Car News New Lamborghini Countach Confirmed In Official Teasers

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or