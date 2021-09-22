The Tiny Citroen Ami Is Coming To The UK, But You'll Need A Proper License To Drive It

Citroen has confirmed that its Ami quadricycle will be sold in the UK, but it'll remain left-hand drive only

By far the most popular new car we’ve had on Car Throttle’s YouTube channel this year technically isn’t a car at all. Both IRL and online, people seem to adore the Citroen Ami, and that extends to folks willing to put their money where their mouth is. Citroen says it’s had a whopping 12,000 expressions of interest in the quadricycle from UK-based punters, and the French manufacturer is now recognising that huge demand. See also: The Citroen My Ami Cargo Is The Cutest Van You’ll See This Year The Ami will be launched in Britain in Spring 2022, and from today, those 12k Ami-philes can put down a refundable £250 reservation fee to secure a slot. For everyone else, the process opens on 27 September.

Citroen won’t be building a right-hand drive one for the UK market, but the Ami is so small, driving from the left-hand seat shouldn’t be much of an issue. In some European countries, unlicensed drivers as young as 14 can get behind the wheel, but that won’t be the case here. Despite not being classed as a car, you’ll still need a proper driving license for the Ami. See also: The 8bhp Opel Rocks-e Looks Awfully Familiar UK cars are expected to come with a Type 2 charging adaptor plus a three-pin plug to use in a domestic socket. Otherwise, Amis sold here will be as-per their counterparts across the channel.