The Renault 4 Is Coming Back (As An Off-Road-Inspired SUV)
Renault has previewed a rally-inspired version of the upcoming Renault 4 SUV at the Paris Motor Show
Renault has made no secret of its plans to revive the Renault 5 as a futuristic electric supermini, and now we’ve caught wind that the Renault 4 will also be making a return. This new concept gives us a glimpse into what the upcoming Renault 4 will look like, and while we shouldn’t expect all of the rallying-inspired touches to make it to the final model, they give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.
The French firm has announced that the production-ready car will be named the ‘Renault 4EVer’. You’re cringing right now, aren’t you? It’ll be a high-riding, compact crossover SUV and it’ll come with a premium price tag unlike the entry-level Renault 5.
Renault says that the chunky tyres, roof-racked spare wheel and other off-road equipment we see on the concept are a nod to the 25th anniversary of the Renault 4 Trophy rally, where kitted-out versions of the original Renault 4 were pushed to their limits in Morocco.
See also: The Renault R5 Turbo 3E Is A Retrolicious EV Drift Machine
Speaking of the original Renault 4, the car was first launched in 1961 and more than eight million units were sold in total before production came to a halt in 1994. Renault will certainly be hoping that the upcoming 4 will sell just as well.
The new battery-powered Renault 4 will share the same platform with the 5 and arrive in 2025, but we’re yet to hear any details about pricing and performance. Fingers crossed a rally-inspired variant like this concept will make it to sale, but don’t get your hopes up.
Next up, check out This Renault 5 ‘Diamant’ Restomod Is The Strangest Car You’ll See Today
0 comments