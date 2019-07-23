or register
Close

Renault

Features Renault Megane Trophy Vs VW Golf TCR: The New Boy And The Last Hurrah
This Electric Open-Top Renault Is The 4L That 2019 Needs Immediately

Renault has built an electric two-seater based on Twizy parts, but styled to look like the roofless version of the firm’s first front-wheel drive passenger car, the 4L

5 months ago News 18 comments
We Have A Renault Megane Trophy For 6 Months: What Do You Want To Know?

The RS300 Trophy version of the Renault Sport Megan for the next few months - what would you like to see us do with it?

5 months ago Blog 30 comments
The New-Ish Renault Zoe Has A 242-Mile Range

Renault has given its EV supermini a new face, a bigger battery and a refreshed interior

6 months ago News 20 comments
The Renault Megane RS Trophy-R Just Monstered The FWD 'Ring Record

Renault Sport has lopped nearly four seconds off the Honda Civic Type R's Nurburgring record with a 7min 40.1sec lap

7 months ago News 25 comments
Features Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Vs Honda Civic Type R: The FK8’s Reckoning?
Features Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Review: The 'Final Form' We’ve Been Waiting For
The New, Posher Renault Clio Is Here And You Can Have It As An 'RS Line'

Ahead of a Geneva debut, Renault has revealed exterior shots of the fifth-generation Clio along with some new information

a year ago News 40 comments
Check Out The New Renault Clio's Giant, Tesla-Like Tablet Screen

Interior images of the new Renault Clio have been revealed, showing an upscale space with two big screens

a year ago News 39 comments
The Disgraced Ex-Nissan CEO Has Now Quit Renault… From Prison

Carlos Ghosn, the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, has finally resigned his post as chairman and CEO of Renault, and has done so from a Japanese prison cell

a year ago News 26 comments
Can A Mercedes-AMG GT R Out-Drag A Renault Twizy… In Reverse?

In one of Top Gear Magazine’s less orthodox drag races for YouTube, a Renault Twizy electric biffabout goes up against a Mercedes-AMG GT R… sort of

a year ago News 24 comments
The Renault Megane RS300 Trophy Costs The Same As A Civic Type R

At £31,810, the most focused version of the hot Megane is with a few hundred quid of Honda's mighty Civic Type R

a year ago News 25 comments
We Live In A World Where A Near-£70,000 Renault Clio V6 Exists

There's an immaculate, pretty much new Phase 2 Clio V6 up for sale, but the price may make you wince...

a year ago Used Cars 34 comments
How The 2019 F1 Grid Is Shaping Up After Ricciardo's Shock Move To Renault

Daniel Ricciardo's move from Red Bull to Renault was almost completely unexpected and has thrown Formula 1's 'silly season' into overdrive

a year ago Motorsport 40 comments
Daniel Ricciardo Is Ditching Red Bull Racing - For Renault

In a shock move, F1’s smiliest character has decided to leave Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season to join the mid-table Renault team

a year ago Motorsport 36 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or