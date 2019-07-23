Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Renault has built an electric two-seater based on Twizy parts, but styled to look like the roofless version of the firm’s first front-wheel drive passenger car, the 4L
The RS300 Trophy version of the Renault Sport Megan for the next few months - what would you like to see us do with it?
Renault has given its EV supermini a new face, a bigger battery and a refreshed interior
Renault Sport has lopped nearly four seconds off the Honda Civic Type R's Nurburgring record with a 7min 40.1sec lap
Ahead of a Geneva debut, Renault has revealed exterior shots of the fifth-generation Clio along with some new information
Interior images of the new Renault Clio have been revealed, showing an upscale space with two big screens
Carlos Ghosn, the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, has finally resigned his post as chairman and CEO of Renault, and has done so from a Japanese prison cell
In one of Top Gear Magazine’s less orthodox drag races for YouTube, a Renault Twizy electric biffabout goes up against a Mercedes-AMG GT R… sort of
At £31,810, the most focused version of the hot Megane is with a few hundred quid of Honda's mighty Civic Type R
There's an immaculate, pretty much new Phase 2 Clio V6 up for sale, but the price may make you wince...
Daniel Ricciardo's move from Red Bull to Renault was almost completely unexpected and has thrown Formula 1's 'silly season' into overdrive
In a shock move, F1’s smiliest character has decided to leave Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season to join the mid-table Renault team