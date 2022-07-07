This Renault 5 ‘Diamant’ Restomod Is The Strangest Car You’ll See Today
Featuring a horsehair dashboard, a marble steering wheel and flashy pink paint in celebration of the Renault 5's 50th anniversary
The original Renault 5 was first unveiled back in 1972, and the tiny hatchback would go on to become a cult hero for the French firm with over five million units produced. The 5 is set to return towards the end of 2023 in the form of a retro-themed electric hatch, but in the meantime, we can feast our eyes on this blinged-out, 1970s-inspired pink Renault 5 restomod created in celebration of the original car’s 50th anniversary.
The project, dubbed the Renault 5 Diamant, has been a joint effort between French designer Pierre Gonalons and Renault. Even though the car has undergone a massive transformation, it’s still instantly recognisable as a Renault 5 thanks to its boxy shape, quirky front end and semi-covered rear wheels. Clearly, however, this is not your typical Renault 5. First, the supermini’s engine has been swapped out in favour of a battery pack and motor, and while we’re yet to hear any details about power, instant torque delivery in the 5’s lightweight chassis makes for an exciting prospect.
A greater focus has been placed on the car’s aesthetics (for better or for worse), with a three-layer gold, pink and frost finish setting the tone for this machine’s wacky character. Other unique touches include ‘gem-like’ front and rear lights, wider Alpine sourced hub-cap wheels, golden door handles and mirrors and ‘R5 Diamant’ badging at the rear.
The craziness carries on inside the Diamant, with an unusually shaped steering wheel made from recycled marble and a dashboard finished in hand-woven horsehair fabric with a smartphone holder sitting in the middle. The restomod even features a fingerprint scanner to unlock the car’s doors. We told you this is no ordinary Renault 5.
Unfortunately for those eager to get behind the wheel of this wacky pink EV, the Diamant is just a concept car and won’t be sold to the public. However, the brand new all-electric Renault 5 will hit the roads by the end of 2023, while a sportier hot hatch version is set to launch in 2024.
