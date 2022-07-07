This Renault 5 ‘Diamant’ Restomod Is The Strangest Car You’ll See Today

The original Renault 5 was first unveiled back in 1972, and the tiny hatchback would go on to become a cult hero for the French firm with over five million units produced. The 5 is set to return towards the end of 2023 in the form of a retro-themed electric hatch, but in the meantime, we can feast our eyes on this blinged-out, 1970s-inspired pink Renault 5 restomod created in celebration of the original car’s 50th anniversary.

The project, dubbed the Renault 5 Diamant, has been a joint effort between French designer Pierre Gonalons and Renault. Even though the car has undergone a massive transformation, it’s still instantly recognisable as a Renault 5 thanks to its boxy shape, quirky front end and semi-covered rear wheels. Clearly, however, this is not your typical Renault 5. First, the supermini’s engine has been swapped out in favour of a battery pack and motor, and while we’re yet to hear any details about power, instant torque delivery in the 5’s lightweight chassis makes for an exciting prospect.