The Polestar 2 Now Has 469bhp Thanks To An Over-The-Air Software Update

The dual-motor version of the 2 can be given a near-70bhp boost using a simple remote software patch

When Polestar put together an experimental, 469bhp Polestar 2 prototype for the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, it seemed like only a matter of time before some of the car’s upgrades made it to the production version. Some were more suitable for customers cars than others, but the power upgrade seemed the most obvious - it requires only a software tweak. Sure enough, the Volvo subsidiary has announced that in “select European markets” it’s now possible to purchase that very same patch on dual-motor 2s, offering a 67bhp increase. Torque meanwhile rises from 487lb ft to 502.

Applied remotely, the upgrade provides the power and torque increases between 43 and 81mph, dropping the 0-62mph time from 4.7 to 4.4 seconds. 50 to 80mph meanwhile takes a mere 2.2 seconds, representing a half-second improvement. We aren’t expecting Polestar to turn up the wick any further. The motors could actually take more, chassis engineering chief Joakim Rydholm told CT at Goodwood earlier this year - the limiting factor is the stock inverter. But still, even in a heavy car like this (2.1 tonnes), 469bhp is plenty.