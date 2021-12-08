or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 17 hours ago
News

The Polestar 2 Now Has 469bhp Thanks To An Over-The-Air Software Update

The dual-motor version of the 2 can be given a near-70bhp boost using a simple remote software patch

Remind me later
The Polestar 2 Now Has 469bhp Thanks To An Over-The-Air Software Update - News

When Polestar put together an experimental, 469bhp Polestar 2 prototype for the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, it seemed like only a matter of time before some of the car’s upgrades made it to the production version. Some were more suitable for customers cars than others, but the power upgrade seemed the most obvious - it requires only a software tweak.

Sure enough, the Volvo subsidiary has announced that in “select European markets” it’s now possible to purchase that very same patch on dual-motor 2s, offering a 67bhp increase. Torque meanwhile rises from 487lb ft to 502.

The Polestar 2 Now Has 469bhp Thanks To An Over-The-Air Software Update - News

Applied remotely, the upgrade provides the power and torque increases between 43 and 81mph, dropping the 0-62mph time from 4.7 to 4.4 seconds. 50 to 80mph meanwhile takes a mere 2.2 seconds, representing a half-second improvement.

We aren’t expecting Polestar to turn up the wick any further. The motors could actually take more, chassis engineering chief Joakim Rydholm told CT at Goodwood earlier this year - the limiting factor is the stock inverter. But still, even in a heavy car like this (2.1 tonnes), 469bhp is plenty.

The Polestar 2 Now Has 469bhp Thanks To An Over-The-Air Software Update - News

Speaking about the software fiddling, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers…It [the 2] is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade, we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.”

See also: Polestar 2 Review: The 402bhp EV That Might Tempt You Away From ICE

To begin with, the over-the-air update is available in the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria at an “average” price of €1,000. The US and Canada will join the party in spring 2022, and other markets “will be confirmed in the future.”

0 comments

Recommended News Watch A Plane Fly Through Two Tunnels In A Bonkers World-First Stunt Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The 595bhp Piech GT Is Like A Jaguar F-Type, But Electric News These Official Citroen Ami 'Decorative Graphics' Are...Wow News Driver Escapes With Only Minor Injuries After Car Folds In Half Under Lorry News You Can Now Have An F1-Style Halo Device On The Radical SR3 XX and SR10 News The Tesla Model S Has Hit 60mph In 1.99s But Under Very Specific Conditions News Orlando Airport Is A Hotbed For Dodge Hellcat Theft News Speeding BMW Driver Must Sell His 440i, Says German Judge News Watch A Bunch Of Drivers Get Caught Out By The Same Width Restriction

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or