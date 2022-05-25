or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 7 hours ago
News

The New Golf R 20 Years Is The Most Powerful Production Golf Ever

Tweaks to the engine, gearbox and aesthetics could make the Golf R 20 Years the greatest Golf hot hatch yet

Remind me later
Volkswagen - The New Golf R 20 Years Is The Most Powerful Production Golf Ever - News

So-called ‘special edition’ models without any improvements to the vehicle’s performance have become far too common (we’re looking at you, BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre and Hyundai i30 N N-Drive). However, Volkswagen is bucking this trend with the launch of the new Golf R 20 Years, celebrating two decades since the arrival of the Golf R32, with performance and aesthetic modifications making it the most potent production Golf ever.

The upgrades begin under the bonnet, with the turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder engine now producing 328bhp, a 12bhp increase over the regular model. Tweaks to the car’s turbocharger improve the engine’s responsiveness, while a new “Emotional Start” function produces an aggressive 2,500rpm blast of revs at startup, nicely amplified by the Akrapovic exhaust system. Further tweaks have been made to the vehicle’s software, enabling snappier and more responsive shifts from the seven-speed DSG gearbox. As a result, an improvement over the standard Golf R’s 4.7 seconds 0-62mph time is likely, though there’s no official confirmation.

Volkswagen - The New Golf R 20 Years Is The Most Powerful Production Golf Ever - News

The new Golf R 20 Years now sits on standard-fit 19-inch wheels, which can be painted in a unique Lapiz Blue shade and wrapped in optional Michelin Cup 2 tyres. You’ll notice bespoke “R 20” badging scattered across the car‘s rear bumper and door pillar, while a sleek application of carbon fibre has been applied to the car’s interior dashboard to remind you you’re driving something special. The Mk8’s £2,050 R Performance Pack now features as standard, adding an eye-catching rear wing and raising the electronic speed limiter from 155mph to 167mph.

See also: The New BMW M4 CSL Is A 542bhp Racing Machine With Flared Nostrils

Prices and final UK specifications are yet to be confirmed but expect the Golf R 20 Years to start from more than £50,000 ($62,534.50). Production numbers aren’t likely to be limited, but Volkswagen has confirmed it will stop producing this upgraded Golf R variant in the middle of 2023.

More Volkswagen posts

0 comments

Recommended News Ultra-exclusive Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Is The Brand’s Most Powerful Customer Car Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Watch The First 10-Second Toyota GR Yaris Hurl Itself Down The Quarter Mile News This One-Off Porsche 911 Resotomod Will Have You Drooling Over A 996 News The Seven-Seat Dacia Jogger Runs Up A 1-Star Euro NCAP Rating News This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Has Just 180 Miles On The Clock - And It’s Already Been Wrecked News The New Toyota GR86 Will Start From £29,995 News This Mitsuoka Orochi Has A Liberty Walk Widebody Kit And We Don't Mind At All News It's Official: Alpina Will Soon Be Part Of BMW News New Lamborghini Countach Has First On-Road Excursion And Meets The Parents

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or