The New 613bhp Alpina B5 Will Do 0-62mph In 3.4 Seconds, Top Out At 205mph
Alpina has released details of its updated and astonishingly fast B5, available as a saloon or 'Touring' estate
Showcasing its close ties with BMW, Alpina has revealed its refreshed B5 a mere two weeks after the facelifted 5-series was first shown to the world. It uses the M550i - which is finally on its way to the UK - as a starting point, but the B5 develops much more than that vehicle’s paltry 523bhp.
The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 here is good for 613bhp, up from 600bhp in the outgoing B5. Torque remains the same at 590lb ft, but you really don’t need any more than that.
0-62mph takes just 3.4 seconds in the saloon, increasing to 3.6 seconds in the estate. The top speed for the four-door is 205mph, with the five-door out of ideas at a still extremely impressive 200mph. The B5 will be able to sustain high speeds for extended periods, too, thanks to the three new water-coolers, a bigger gearbox oil cooler and Alpina’s intercoolers.
Power is sent to all four wheels through a reinforced ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel drive system has a strong rear bias, and there’s also a rear-wheel steering system to help agility further.
In the suspension department, the B5 has been given tweaked adaptive dampers and shorter, stiffer springs. The Touring even keeps the self-levelling rear air suspension found on the stock 5-series, making the B5 wagon the ultimate high-speed load-lugger. Ideal if your return leg from Ikea involves a chunk of derestricted autobahn.
Rounding off the chassis changes are uprated brakes, featuring four-piston calipers at the front axle. Those beefier stoppers hide behind trademark Alpina multispoke wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter, and available in either black or Himalaya Grey.
The B5’s cabin has received vast quantities of Lavalina leather, with “endless” finish options available. The digital instrument cluster and infotainment systems are based around BMW technology but receive bespoke Alpina fonts and graphics.
The B5 can be ordered now, assuming you have at least €117,700 to spare for the saloon or €120,700 for the wagon. Deliveries will begin this October.
