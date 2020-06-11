The New 613bhp Alpina B5 Will Do 0-62mph In 3.4 Seconds, Top Out At 205mph

Alpina has released details of its updated and astonishingly fast B5, available as a saloon or 'Touring' estate

Showcasing its close ties with BMW, Alpina has revealed its refreshed B5 a mere two weeks after the facelifted 5-series was first shown to the world. It uses the M550i - which is finally on its way to the UK - as a starting point, but the B5 develops much more than that vehicle’s paltry 523bhp. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 here is good for 613bhp, up from 600bhp in the outgoing B5. Torque remains the same at 590lb ft, but you really don’t need any more than that.

0-62mph takes just 3.4 seconds in the saloon, increasing to 3.6 seconds in the estate. The top speed for the four-door is 205mph, with the five-door out of ideas at a still extremely impressive 200mph. The B5 will be able to sustain high speeds for extended periods, too, thanks to the three new water-coolers, a bigger gearbox oil cooler and Alpina’s intercoolers. Power is sent to all four wheels through a reinforced ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel drive system has a strong rear bias, and there’s also a rear-wheel steering system to help agility further.

In the suspension department, the B5 has been given tweaked adaptive dampers and shorter, stiffer springs. The Touring even keeps the self-levelling rear air suspension found on the stock 5-series, making the B5 wagon the ultimate high-speed load-lugger. Ideal if your return leg from Ikea involves a chunk of derestricted autobahn. Rounding off the chassis changes are uprated brakes, featuring four-piston calipers at the front axle. Those beefier stoppers hide behind trademark Alpina multispoke wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter, and available in either black or Himalaya Grey.