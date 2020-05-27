Updated BMW 5-Series Brings a 523bhp M550i And Much Grille

The latest upgrades to the evergreen 5-series bring mild hybrid engine tech, improved driver assist systems and an M550i xDrive saloon for the UK

BMW has weighed anchor on the new, updated 5-series, giving us our first look at its revised styling and list of upgraded tech features. The middleweight execu-barge has plenty of grille as you’d expect, with slightly revised styling not straying too far from the identifiable BMW spectrum but finding a few more acute angles and sharp points than we’re used to on the 5er.

The larger changes come within, though, with news that every model except the plug-in hybrid and the – we suspect – rather epic M550i xDrive will use 48v electrics and mild hybrid drive, extending the four- and six-cylinder engines’ stop-start capabilities for a miles per gallon boost. A starter-generator connected to a second battery allows much more energy from braking to be recovered and redeployed to assist internal combustion at low engine speeds. In everyday plodding it should make for a tangible efficiency improvement.

The system will debut on a range of engines from the 181bhp 520i and 187bhp 520d to the 282bhp 530d and 288bhp 530e, with the more potent plug-in hybrid – which doesn’t exactly need an additional hybrid system – badged 545e xDrive. Topping the pile is an M550i xDrive, which musters 523bhp and will explode to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds. Still need that M5? There’s a Touring variant that will share every powertrain other than the plug-in 545e and M550i, but it does gain a 540i option with 328bhp. Every engine is linked only to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but at least the loss of the manual comes with the compensation of superior waftability, which arguably better suits the latest Five anyway.