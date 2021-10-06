or register
Tuning

The Inevitable Pandem Toyota GR86 Widebody Kit Is Here

Tra Kyoto's Pandem brand has produced a body kit for Toyota's reborn GT86 featuring wide arches and loads of aero pieces

Just six months have passed since the Toyota GR86 was revealed, yet there are already plenty of tuning options emerging. HKS, for example, is working on a supercharger kit among other things. And now, there’s a suitably silly widebody kit from Rocket Bunny sister brand Pandem.

It’s the usual dramatic and potentially divisive Tra Kyoto fare. The original GR86 grille shape is kept, but it’s now recessed deep in the front bumper, giving the car a much angrier face. Above that, there’s an offset air duct, and to the sides are some purposeful-looking canards.

Unlike the GT86 Pandem kit, the wheel arch extensions don’t fit flush with the bodywork here, giving a (sort of) motorsport-y feel to proceedings. We’re particularly fond of the way they taper in fairly high up the rear bumper, giving a good view of the rear tyres.

Speaking of which, the rear bumper looks to be the stock part, although there are new diffuser elements underneath that enclose the two exhaust silencers and tailpipes. The rear wing, meanwhile, is sizeable but fairly modest by Pandem standards.

In various social media posts, Pandem and designer Kei Miura have said that the kit is on sale now, although we haven’t been able to track down any prices. Judging by the most recent GT86 kit, it’ll be around $4,000 (£3,000) minus the rear wing.

