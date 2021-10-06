The Inevitable Pandem Toyota GR86 Widebody Kit Is Here

Just six months have passed since the Toyota GR86 was revealed, yet there are already plenty of tuning options emerging. HKS, for example, is working on a supercharger kit among other things. And now, there’s a suitably silly widebody kit from Rocket Bunny sister brand Pandem.

It’s the usual dramatic and potentially divisive Tra Kyoto fare. The original GR86 grille shape is kept, but it’s now recessed deep in the front bumper, giving the car a much angrier face. Above that, there’s an offset air duct, and to the sides are some purposeful-looking canards.