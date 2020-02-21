The Hybrid Czinger 21C Uses An 11,000rpm 2.9-Litre Twin-Turbo V8

Czinger has revealed the (almost) full spec of the limited-edition 21C hypercar, including a 1:1 power to weight ratio and an astonishing combustion engine

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Czinger has revealed the full details of its incredible 21C hypercar. We now know that it’s a hybrid, linking two high-output electric motors at the front to a mid-mounted 2.9-litre V8 that revs to 11,000rpm. With a dry weight lower than 1200kg and total power output of 1233bhp (1250 metric ponies), the 21C should have a true 1:1 power to weight ratio with fluids on board – at least before you put a fat, wealthy driver in it. This is all new to us since the teasers earlier this week and last week.

If you’ve finished retrieving your eyebrows from the ceiling, we’ll continue. That V8, measuring 2.88 litres, was developed in-house with a flat-plane crank and two turbochargers. Combined with a motor at each front wheel it produces acceleration best described as… dramatic. The 0-62mph standard is dropped in just 1.9 seconds if you’re physically capable. A standing quarter-mile is over in 8.1 seconds. It gets from zero to 186mph in 15 seconds and to 248mph in 29 seconds. That’s less than half a minute to go from stationary to speeds that would test even the most confident patron’s sphinctral integrity.

Top speed in road setup is 268mph, with 250kg of downforce measured at 155mph. There’s also a lightweight track configuration that shaves 32kg from the existing setup and develops 790kg of downforce at 155mph at the expense of reducing top speed to a mere 236mph. Power is sent through a strong and lightweight seven-speed, race-spec, automated manual sequential gearbox. We don’t yet have exact specs for the motors but we do know they’re linked to lithium-titanate batteries and a crank-driven starter/generator to make sure power is always available on demand.