The Czinger 21C Is A Hybrid Hypercar With 'Inline' Seating

There’s a new entry to the hypercar battleground, and at the moment, we can’t tell you a whole lot about it. Sorry.

The Czinger* 21C is merely being teased for now ahead of a full reveal at the Geneva Motor Show, but the Californian firm - founded by a chap called Kevin Czinger - has revealed a few crucial details.

One of which is that the car will have an unusual inline-seating arrangement, a similar to the Yamaha OX99-11. So, it has a central driving position like a McLaren F1, except you’ll only be able to carry one passenger, who’ll be treated to a great view of the back of the driver’s head.

(With a silent C, in case you’re wondering.)*