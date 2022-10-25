The Ford Fiesta Will Soon Be Dead

It seems like every other week a car gets axed in recent times amid issues facing the industry, such as the semiconductor shortage and economic turmoil. There are times, though, when it just cuts much deeper. According to our sister title Auto Express, Ford is set to kill off the car many of us learned to drive in, owned as our first runabout, or which acted as the main family car’s dependable sidekick for trips about town: the Ford Fiesta.

Ford is set to release a briefing on the brand’s plans for its iconic hatchback’s discontinuation later this week. This is thought to note that the Ford Fiesta will go off sale in mid 2023, despite its place in history as Britain’s best selling car ever.

In recent times, the Fiesta’s sales numbers have slumped and it’s been overtaken by the Vauxhall Corsa in the sales charts. In 2021 it didn’t appear in the top 10 chart, and despite a recent update to the model, it hasn’t charted this year, either. Supply chain issues and the resulting suspension on orders for the supermini have been cited as a major factor.