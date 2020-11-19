The Detail Shots Of Cusco's 2JZ-Sapped Toyota GR Yaris Are Incredible

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

While Cusco was happy to send us a bunch of images for its 2JZ-swapped Toyota GR Yaris earlier this week, the Japanese tuning company declined to reveal anything more while the vehicle was still under development. Now, though, we’ve been sent a stack of incredibly detailed images, plus the full spec. There’s quite a lot to take in. First off, there’s the engine. As anticipated, the 2JZ-GTE has the HKS enlargement kit, bumping the displacement up to 3.4 litres. It’s force-fed by a single and very large GCG turbocharger, yielding an output of around 900bhp.

All of that goes the way of the rear wheels via a GT-R propshaft, a Sadev six-speed sequential gearbox and a Cusco limited-slip differential in a Sikky quick-change casing. While looking back there, you might notice there isn’t a whole lot of the stock chassis left, and that’s the same for the front. The Yaris features Cusco’s own coilovers, uprights and more. The steering rack, meanwhile, is from a Toyota JZX100 Chaser. The exhaust is made by Fujitsubo and seems to consist of one giant, straight-through pipe running down the middle of the underfloor area. The radiator is mounted in the rear for better weight distribution, with cooling fresh air sucked in through rear-three quarter vents by an electric fan.

The wheels are Enkei PF09s wrapped in Dunlop Direzza ZIII semi-slicks, measuring 245/40/18 up front and 265/35/18 at the back. There are Winmax discs, pads and calipers all around, with and additional pair of calipers at the rear running on a separate hydraulic circuit and hooked up to the drift-spec handbrake. This sits between two Bride seats. Other than those two hip-hugging chairs, there’s not a whole lot in the cabin - it’s been thoroughly stripped out, with even the dashboard replaced by something more spartan. For when things don’t go according to plan, there’s a full roll cage.