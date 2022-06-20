The Citroen Ami Buggy Is Actually Happening

When the Citroen Ami Buggy concept was revealed in December 2021, it seemed like it was just another PR exercise to drum up excitement for the new Ami electric quadricycle. We were wrong though; the concept has made it to production and a few buyers will be able to order the pint-sized adventure EV that’s 2022’s closest thing to a Citroen Mehari. Get on it quick, though, because just 50 examples of the Ami Buggy are to be made.

Okay, so the production model has been toned down hugely in comparison to the apocalypse-ready concept that sat on beefy off-road tyres and sported a large bull-bar and an extremely wacky yellow interior, but the version going on sale is still suitably unique.

The standard Ami’s blue panels have been finished in a khaki colour and the standard doors have been removed and replaced with minimalist tubular ones, giving the Ami Buggy a rough-and-ready look. There’s also a canvas roof which can be removed and stored behind the seats.