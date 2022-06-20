The Citroen Ami Buggy Is Actually Happening
The Ami Buggy is making it to production but just 50 models will be produced
When the Citroen Ami Buggy concept was revealed in December 2021, it seemed like it was just another PR exercise to drum up excitement for the new Ami electric quadricycle. We were wrong though; the concept has made it to production and a few buyers will be able to order the pint-sized adventure EV that’s 2022’s closest thing to a Citroen Mehari. Get on it quick, though, because just 50 examples of the Ami Buggy are to be made.
Okay, so the production model has been toned down hugely in comparison to the apocalypse-ready concept that sat on beefy off-road tyres and sported a large bull-bar and an extremely wacky yellow interior, but the version going on sale is still suitably unique.
The standard Ami’s blue panels have been finished in a khaki colour and the standard doors have been removed and replaced with minimalist tubular ones, giving the Ami Buggy a rough-and-ready look. There’s also a canvas roof which can be removed and stored behind the seats.
The Ami Buggy also sits on stylish gold steel wheels and has a sporty-looking spoiler, further helping it stand out from the standard model.
Details on the Ami Buggy’s drivetrain have not been announced, but it’s likely powered by the same 5.5kWh battery as the standard model, which gives a range of 46 miles and a top speed of 28mph.
The 50 Ami Buggy models will go on sale in France, but UK punters need not panic – Citroen UK’s managing director Eurig Druce has said that there’s “every conceivable chance we could see future versions of the Ami Buggy on sale in the UK” if the customer demand is there. Citroen has proved it will listen if fans speak loud enough, especially after the standard Ami was only brought to the UK after so many demanded it.
Prices for the Ami Buggy have not yet been revealed, but it will go on sale from tomorrow (21st of June 2022).
