The Bewinged Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Has Been Revealed Early

Following an image leak, Mercedes has shown the GT Black Series from all angles in a new video

Black Series is back. After a seven-year hiatus, Mercedes-AMG has decided it’s the right time for the designation used on only the most ridiculous Affalterbach creations to return. It’s being resurrected for the AMG GT, just in case anyone finds the GT R and GT R Pro wanting in when it comes to track focus. We weren’t expecting to see the car in full just yet, but earlier this week a batch of images leaked on Instagram, and now Mercedes itself has put out a teaser video that shows the car from every angle.

We can see an AMG GT3-like front end, giant ducts behind the front wheels, a radically different bonnet, and that tall rear wing we were eying up in recent AMG GT Black Series spy shots. There’s also a two-tone finish, which we’re hoping is optional, since it’s a little Marmite. The video - which shows YouTube Shmee150 pinching and then for some reason abandoning a GT Black - doesn’t give any additional information about the car, although we do get a big clue about the power plant at the 53sec mark. Gone is the characteristic rumble of the M178 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. The reason? As we suspected after watching some Nurburgring industry pool test footage released a few weeks ago, it seems as though the Black Series will use a reworked version of the engine with a flat-plane crankshaft.