The Alfa Romeo Of The Future Won't Be "An iPad With A Car Around It"

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has said the brand's future cars will contain "as few screens as possible"

Climbing onboard a new Alfa Romeo is like stepping back in time a few years. And we mean that in the best way possible. You get analogue (and very lovely) dials rather than a digital instrument cluster, an abundance of proper buttons, and - gasps - physical climate controls. With the company’s longitudinal, rear-wheel drive Giorgio platform for the chop and plans afoot to make the brand fully electric by 2027, you might wonder how long this ‘old-fashioned’ cabin approach might last. But thankfully, it’s set to continue long after Alfa ditches internal combustion engines from its cars.

Even after the engines are gone, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato insists the cars must remain “driver-centred,” French publication Caradisiac reports. Part of that will involve shirking the kind of screen-festooning we’ve already seen from some rival’s early EV efforts, like the Mercedes EQS and its giant ‘Hyperscreen’. See also: Here’s When The Stellantis Brands Are Going Electric “[For] Alfa Romeo, I have a very particular positioning,” he said (translated from French), adding, “The driver in the centre, as few screens as possible in the car…I don’t sell an iPad with a car around it, I sell an Alfa Romeo.”