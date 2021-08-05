Here’s When The Stellantis Brands Are Going Electric

Alfa Romeo is set to go all-electric in 2027, despite currently not having any electrified models

The Stellantis mega-empire now covers a huge range of brands - so many that it’s tough to keep pace with them all. All its brands are on a journey to electrification, with some further along the road than others. In a recent presentation about Stellantis’ financial results, we’ve been given more details about when you can expect plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars from each of the 14 brands. Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati In Stellantis’ group of Italian brands, it might not be the ones you’d expect that are first in line to get electrified versions. Maserati will launch EVs in 2022 and 2023, which are likely to be the Folgore versions of the Grecale SUV and the MC20 sports car. Fiat Professional is launching two electric commercial vehicles.

Fiat already has the electric 500, but there are no plans for new electrified Fiat or Abarth cars between now and 2023. What that means for the Fiat Centoventi, the brand’s cute Panda-sized value electric car concept revealed in 2019, we’re not sure. Sad face if it doesn’t make production. Lancia only sells the ageing Ypsilon, but will have hybrid options in 2024 and will be fully electric by 2026. Alfa Romeo is only getting one plug-in hybrid between now and 2024, which’ll be the long-awaited Tonale SUV. Don’t call it the Toenail, whatever you do. Alfa is targeting a fully electric line-up by 2027.

Citroen, DS and Peugeot An electric Citroen will be launched every year for the next few years, which could include the interesting C5 X or an electric Citroen C3, while a new PHEV is coming next year. The DS 4 PHEV is due this year, but DS’ electrification plans in the next couple of years are as quiet as its showrooms. In fairness, DS already sells the electric DS 3 Crossback and the hybrid DS 7 Crossback, and will be fully electric by 2024. Peugeot, Stellantis’ apparent premium brand (not DS, go figure) will be the one with the most PHEV and EV launches. There’ll be lion logos slapped on a new electric car in 2021 and 2023, and a new plug-in hybrid for the next three years.