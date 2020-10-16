The €114k Audi TT RS 40 Jahre Is A Stickered-Up Quattro Celebration

Built exclusively for the German market, this TT RS celebrates the 40th anniversary of quattro with a Walter Röhrl-inspired livery

Audi‘s legendary quattro all-wheel drive system turns 40 this year, and that means a celebration is in order. Well, several - the VW Group subsidiary has marked the occasion in myriad ways, and the latest involves a special-edition road car. It’s the TT RS 40 Jahre, looking particularly resplendent in Alpine white with a liberal spreading of quattro decals.

Featuring the classic red, grey and black quattro theme, the 40 Jahre is intended to reference the quattro S1 a chap called Walter Röhrl bombed up the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to victory in 1987. Worth a watch on YouTube, even if you’ve seen it before. Complementing the stickers is a bonnet vent plus an aero kit comprising a new front splitter, front bumper-mounted canards, a fixed rear wing and a rear diffuser.

With a 1-2-4-5-3 firing order, the 2.5-litre inline-five gives off a similar - if somewhat less raucous - soundtrack to Walter’s S1. It’s unchanged here, although with 395bhp making for a 0-62mph time of just 3.7 seconds, its potency isn’t something we’ve ever questioned. Inside, there’s an abundance of Alcantara, a white 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel, and Alpine white detailing. The back panels of the Nappa leather RS sport seats are finished in Alcantara and have a ‘40 years of quattro’ motif embroidered into them. It’s possible to ditch the rear seats and replace them with a carbon fibre strut brace, shedding 16kg and improving the interior soundtrack.