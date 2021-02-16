Skoda Enyaq Sportline Has Lower Suspension And 21" Wheels Because Why Not

Skoda has decided its electric SUV needs more low and bigger wheels, both of which you'll find on the new Sportline version

Those tiresome dad jokes about Skodas being unreliable seem like a distant memory now. They lingered for much longer than they should have done, the Czech company having long since reinvented itself completely under VW Group ownership - now, Skoda is known more for just being sensible. Practical. Subtle. Lowering an electric SUV and sticking it on spangly 21-inch wheels, then, does not seem like a very Skoda thing to do. And yet, here we are, with the Enyaq SportLine.

Available on both the rear-wheel drive 201bhp iV 80 and the 261bhp dual-motor iV 80x versions of the Enyaq, the new trim level drops the ride height by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. 20-inch Vega Anthracite wheels are fitted with standard, with 21-inch Betria rims (pictured on the SportLine seen here) on the options list. 21s are available on other Enyaq derivatives, but they don’t get the extra low, nor the SportLine’s aesthetic tweaks. The grille frame, window frames, roof rails and rear diffuser are all finished in black, and there’s a redesigned bumper at the front. Matrix LED headlights are fitted at no extra charge.