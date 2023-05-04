Sebastian Vettel Showcases Personal Car Collection At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Vettel last attended Goodwood in 2012 with team-mate Mark Webber when they both drove the 2011 title-winning Red Bull RB7. This time around, Vettel’s cars will run on sustainable e-fuels as part of his ‘Race without Trace’ campaign. The alternative fuels initiative was launched at the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone to encourage the motorsports industry to adopt more environmentally friendly fuels.

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel is set to attend Goodwood FoS this summer to drive some of his personal collection up the hill climb. On Saturday and Sunday he will drive the ex- Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex- Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8. The weekend will also be an opportunity to celebrate his F1 career, following his retirement last year.

Sebastian Vettel says, “It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend. I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 July. Around 20% of the vehicles at the event will use alternative fuels such as hydrogen, electric or synthetic. The Duke of Richmond says, “I am enormously excited to welcome Sebastian back to Goodwood this summer. I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the Hill. His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”