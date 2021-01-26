Paul Walker's 350bhp Procar Inspired BMW M1 Is Up For Auction

An M1 once shared by Walker and Roger Rodas is going under the virtual hammer at Bring A Trailer

Paul Walker was as much of a petrolhead as his on-screen Fast & Furious persona, if not more so. Following his tragic death in 2013, it became clear just how serious Walker’s passion for cars was, with it emerging that an incredible collection filmed a year earlier for YouTube channel The Smoking Tire a year earlier was in fact his. Although there was an incredible variety of vehicles held at the location, the BMW theme was strong. Among these was a quintet of E36 M3 Light Weight specials, sold as part of a £1.8 million collection just over a year ago. One of Walker’s BMWs, perhaps the most interesting of all, wasn’t part of that sale: this M1.

Since only 400 road cars were built, all M1s are special to an extent, but this one - now being auctioned via Bring A Trailer - is more distinguished than most. In the 1980s, it became one of only a handful to receive the ‘Studie’ package from BMW dealer AHG, which involved fitting body kit inspired by the Procar competition models and increasing the 3.5-litre inline-six’s power from 277bhp to around 350. It wears the classic M stripes over a white body, with wider 16-inch, three-piece BBS wheels living in each of the widened arches. Subtle AHG logos feature on the rear bumper and wing.

It was imported to the USA from Germany in 1995, living in a Collection in Georgia for a few years. In 2011 it was snapped up by a buyer from Texas, and not long after, it had a spell in the ‘AE Performance’ collection Walker shared with Roger Rodas. The current owner took the keys in 2014. Throughout its 41 years on Planet Earth, the M1 has scarcely been used. It now shows 6800 kilometres on the clock, which is a paltry 4225 miles. The seller contributed just 30 miles to that figure in his six-and-a-bit year ownership.