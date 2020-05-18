or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
Used Cars

Here's Your Chance To Buy An E30 BMW M3 Formerly Owned By Paul Walker

A low-mileage E30 M3 has come up for sale, and it was purportedly part of Paul Walker's huge car collection

Remind me later
BMW - Here's Your Chance To Buy An E30 BMW M3 Formerly Owned By Paul Walker - Used Cars

Examining the former car collection of Paul Walker, it’s abundantly clear he was as big a petrolhead IRL as when playing his Fast and Furious on-screen persona. From modified Ford Mustangs to pristine track specials built by Ferrari and Porsche, the star had a brilliantly eclectic selection.

A large chunk of Walker’s collection was auctioned earlier this year by Barrett Jackson - netting a combined £1.8 million - but another chance to own one of the late actor’s cars has come up. The 1991 E30 M3 you see here is being sold by the Reserve Auto Group, and was, the Texas dealer says, part of Walker’s collection.

BMW - Here's Your Chance To Buy An E30 BMW M3 Formerly Owned By Paul Walker - Used Cars

It’s not a car featured in the famous Smoking Tire video of Walker’s collection (the two E30 M3s seen at that facility were both white, and sold via the Barrett Jackson auction), but Reserve has kindly supplied Car Throttle with an image of the car sitting pretty at the same location. A fan of M Division’s work, Walker also owned at least four E36 M3 lightweight specials and a Procar-styled M1.

Image via Reserve Auto Group
Image via Reserve Auto Group

As for the red M3, details on the for sale advert are fairly limited (we’ve contacted the dealership requesting more information and confirmation on any proof of Walker’s ownership the car might have), but it does note that there have been a couple of upgrades. These consist of OEM Hella European headlights and 16-inch ‘Evo’ wheels. Both the factory US-spec headlights and the stock 15-inch rims are included with the sale for anyone with a penchant for originality.

BMW - Here's Your Chance To Buy An E30 BMW M3 Formerly Owned By Paul Walker - Used Cars

It’s said to have been in the hands of collectors from the beginning, and as such, the mileage is low - the M3 has covered just 13,248 miles. It’s up for sale at $149,980 (around £124,000), making it a great deal cheaper than the two E30 M3s which sold earlier this year - they went for $165,000 and $220,000.

BMW - Here's Your Chance To Buy An E30 BMW M3 Formerly Owned By Paul Walker - Used Cars

$150,000 might sound like a lot, but even if the Paul Walker factor is removed, a low-mileage E30 M3 isn’t going to be cheap, with prices ballooning in recent years. In 2019, for instance, RM Sotheby’s sold a 1990 example with double the mileage of this one for near enough $100,000.

Source: eBay via Car Scoops

More BMW posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars You Can Buy A BMW M4 For The Price Of A Well-Specced Fiesta ST Used Cars Buy This Mercedes Red Pig Replica Instead Of A Brand New Supercar Used Cars An Early Mk7 VW Golf GTI Is A Cut-Price Hot Hatch Prince Used Cars The Mini Clubman Is Weirdly Appealing Now Prices Have Dropped Under £2k Used Cars This 924 Carrera GTS Is A £200k+ Four-Cylinder Porsche Used Cars Here's Your Chance To Own A Very Rare, Very Orange Shelby Mustang GT-C Used Cars The Sub-£20k Mk3 Ford Focus RS Is Now A Thing Used Cars Here's Your Chance To Buy A Manual-Converted BMW M3 CSL

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or