Here's Your Chance To Buy An E30 BMW M3 Formerly Owned By Paul Walker

Examining the former car collection of Paul Walker, it’s abundantly clear he was as big a petrolhead IRL as when playing his Fast and Furious on-screen persona. From modified Ford Mustangs to pristine track specials built by Ferrari and Porsche, the star had a brilliantly eclectic selection. A large chunk of Walker’s collection was auctioned earlier this year by Barrett Jackson - netting a combined £1.8 million - but another chance to own one of the late actor’s cars has come up. The 1991 E30 M3 you see here is being sold by the Reserve Auto Group, and was, the Texas dealer says, part of Walker’s collection.

It’s not a car featured in the famous Smoking Tire video of Walker’s collection (the two E30 M3s seen at that facility were both white, and sold via the Barrett Jackson auction), but Reserve has kindly supplied Car Throttle with an image of the car sitting pretty at the same location. A fan of M Division’s work, Walker also owned at least four E36 M3 lightweight specials and a Procar-styled M1.

Image via Reserve Auto Group

As for the red M3, details on the for sale advert are fairly limited (we’ve contacted the dealership requesting more information and confirmation on any proof of Walker’s ownership the car might have), but it does note that there have been a couple of upgrades. These consist of OEM Hella European headlights and 16-inch ‘Evo’ wheels. Both the factory US-spec headlights and the stock 15-inch rims are included with the sale for anyone with a penchant for originality.

It’s said to have been in the hands of collectors from the beginning, and as such, the mileage is low - the M3 has covered just 13,248 miles. It’s up for sale at $149,980 (around £124,000), making it a great deal cheaper than the two E30 M3s which sold earlier this year - they went for $165,000 and $220,000.