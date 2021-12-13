Novitec Has Spruced Up A Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge And We Don't Hate It

The stealthy Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge gets the Spofec Overdose treatment; only three will be made

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

A Rolls-Royce is a pretty exclusive car, but for some people it’s still a bit too common. Of course, Rolls has an extensive bespoke department, or you could enlist the services of an aftermarket tuner like Novitec. Novitec’s Rolls-Royce division, Spofec (SPirit OF ECstasy), has made its Overdose kit available for the Black Badge version of the Dawn. The kit has previously been offered on the standard Dawn model, and we think it looks decent on the new-money Black Badge.

The most obvious change is the widened wheel arches, adding over five inches to the car’s track. A lot of new carbon parts are fitted, including the fenders, bumpers and the lip spoiler on the bootlid. It sits on 22-inch Vossen wheels with 265/35 ZR22 tyres. Novitec’s N-Tronic power upgrade is fitted, giving the 6.6-litre V12 engine even more poke. Much more, in fact. The Spofec Overdose Dawn Black Badge is up 84bhp and 103lb ft over the standard car, giving 677bhp and 723lb ft.

The latter is on tap from just 1800rpm. 0-62mph takes 4.6 seconds, a third of a second quicker. The top speed is limited to 155mph, but that’s plenty fast enough to arrive at Harrods with your expensive hairdo ruined. At speeds up to 87mph, Spofec’s Dawn Black Badge sits 40mm lower than a standard car. Above that speed, the car raises back to its proper height.