Manhart Will Give Your BMW M3/M4 600bhp And Many Gold Bits

It hasn’t taken Manhart long to decide the Manhart things it’ll do to the new G80 BMW M3 and its G82 M4 cousin. The German company has offered a preview of its ‘MH3 600 & MH4 600’ programmes, so called because they involve giving the saloon and coupe over 600bhp.

After fitting Manhart’s MHtronik Powerbox, the S58 twin-turbo inline-six goes from 503bhp and 479lb ft of torque to 611bhp and 553lb ft, assuming the starting point is the Competition. Using the single-turbo base model? You’re looking at about 582bhp instead.