Manhart Will Give Your BMW M3/M4 600bhp And Many Gold Bits
The German tuner has given a preview of its G80 M3/G82 M4 tuning programmes
It hasn’t taken Manhart long to decide the Manhart things it’ll do to the new G80 BMW M3 and its G82 M4 cousin. The German company has offered a preview of its ‘MH3 600 & MH4 600’ programmes, so called because they involve giving the saloon and coupe over 600bhp.
After fitting Manhart’s MHtronik Powerbox, the S58 twin-turbo inline-six goes from 503bhp and 479lb ft of torque to 611bhp and 553lb ft, assuming the starting point is the Competition. Using the single-turbo base model? You’re looking at about 582bhp instead.
To unlock more noise, both cat-back and OPF-back systems will be on the menu. Whether you go for the former particulate filter-deleting option or not, you get snazzy carbon fibre tailpipes. There will also be the option to replace the middle silencers.
In terms of aesthetics, no doubt you’ve noticed that the mock-ups feature Manhart’s trademark gold decal pack. You can combine this with 21-inch Manhart Concave One forged wheels if you’d like. Carbon fibre aero bits including a new bonnet, splitter, rear spoiler and diffuser are all in development, meanwhile.
Manhart calls all this “Phase 1” or its new M3/M4 tuning programmes, with more outlandish measures promised to take the BMW M cars “to the next level” in the near future. Perhaps this might involve a kidney grille ‘fix’, which many tuners including Prior Design are already working on.
