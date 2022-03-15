BMW M3 Touring’s Rear End Revealed: M Division Wagon Is Finally Happening

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

BMW has released an official teaser of its upcoming M3 Touring in which they flash the brawny estate’s rear end. It’s confirmation that the G80 will be the first-ever M3 to be available in the bodystyle. Finally, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate and Audi RS4 Avant will have a rival that’s not been hand-built in a welding enthusiast’s garage. The video released from BMW is a teaser in the most literal sense; peeling back a cover on a quad-exit exhaust, as well as an aggressive diffuser, sleek new rear spoiler and BMW’s trademark ‘snowflake’ alloy wheels.

Even if you’re not a fan of BMW’s latest moves, you can’t deny its flared wheel arches look beguiling from behind. Bigger side skirts and a deep front splitter will also make this special station wagon stand out in the parking lot for all the right reasons, but the M3’s more controversial features will also live on. Previous spy shots have already shown that the controversial large vertical kidney grilles from the current M3 and M4 models are retained for the estate. The new M3 Touring will be powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder just like the one found in the X3 M and X4 M SUVs, so its 503bhp and 442lb ft of torque should be more than enough to propel this hot wagon to runway speeds. Just like the M3 sedan, the Touring will also feature BMW’s selectable four-wheel-drive system which can allow 100% of the engine’s power to go to the rear wheels if you want it to, which will keep the BMW drift purists happy.

The M3 Touring has been confirmed as having a wider track than the standard model as well as an uprated suspension system and bigger, beefier drilled and vented brakes with six-piston calipers. It’s not the first M3 station wagon ever made – in the video released by BMW, the E46 M3 station wagon prototype can also be seen, an automotive unicorn which never made it to production. There have also been hot wagon versions of other 3 Series models created over the years by bespoke manufacturer Alpina, including the Alpina B3 Touring with 456bhp and 516lb/ft of torque.