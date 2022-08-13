Look Away Now – This Volvo XC60 Pick-Up Is A Six-Wheeled Monstrosity

Youtube/gtboard

We’re not entirely sure what would possess someone to do it, but Swedish company Dalbo Fordonsteknik can turn your Volvo SUV into a long pick-up truck with an extra pair of wheels. This video taken at the Stockholm Cruising event shows the result of the transformation on a Volvo XC60… and we’re not entirely sure about it.

Many people buy large SUVs for their commanding road-presence, but there’s no denying this XC60 has gotten even more imposing in its transformation into a six-wheeled pick-up. It’s got a pretty big bed at the back, with louvres added to the rear window, an aggressive bull-bar up front and an LED light bar fitted to the top.