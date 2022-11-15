Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns From Fire In His Garage

American comedian Jay Leno, who is also known for his strong passion for cars and vast car collection, was rushed to a Los Angeles burn centre after suffering burns to his face. According to showbiz news outlet TMZ, one of the cars in his garage burst into flames unexpectedly, and the comedian suffered “serious burns to the left side of his face, though the burns did not seem to affect his eye or ear”.

Leno is currently being cared for at the Grossman Burn Center. He’s spoken to Variety since the incident and has said “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The 72-year-old comedian has cancelled all his engagements for the rest of the week to focus on recovery.