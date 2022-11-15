Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns From Fire In His Garage
American comedian, TV presenter and car collector Jay Leno was seriously burned after one of his cars burst into flames in his garage.
American comedian Jay Leno, who is also known for his strong passion for cars and vast car collection, was rushed to a Los Angeles burn centre after suffering burns to his face. According to showbiz news outlet TMZ, one of the cars in his garage burst into flames unexpectedly, and the comedian suffered “serious burns to the left side of his face, though the burns did not seem to affect his eye or ear”.
Leno is currently being cared for at the Grossman Burn Center. He’s spoken to Variety since the incident and has said “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The 72-year-old comedian has cancelled all his engagements for the rest of the week to focus on recovery.
Jay Leno is well known for his love of everything automotive, and has a collection of more than 180 cars and over 160 motorcycles. He’s got so many that he even hosts his own show on CNBC called Jay Leno’s Garage, and has a YouTube channel under the same name.
His collection includes some pretty interesting stuff, including early 1900s vintage cars like the 1913 Mercer Raceabout or a 1929 Duesenberg, one of the first true supercars, the 1969 Lamborghini Miura S and modern supercars like the 2014 McLaren P1 – not to mention even quirkier stuff like the . It’s unclear which of his cars burst into flames and caused him such a nasty injury.
We hope Jay makes a full recovery very soon and gets back to indulging in his passion for cars as soon as possible.
